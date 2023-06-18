Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Jim Concannon: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Concannon Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Jim Concannon

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Jim Concannon. An online obituary on Sunday, June 18, 2023, reported his passing, but the cause of death was not disclosed. Jim was a beloved member of his community, and his sudden departure has left a void that cannot be filled.

A Life Well-Lived

Jim Concannon was an exceptional human being who touched the lives of many people in his community. He was a kind and gentle soul who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. Jim was deeply committed to his family and friends, and he always went out of his way to help those in need.

Jim was a hard worker who took pride in everything he did. He was a dedicated employee who always went above and beyond to ensure that his work was done to the best of his ability. Jim’s work ethic and commitment to excellence were an inspiration to everyone who knew him.

A Heartfelt Condolence

Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow for the loss of Jim Concannon. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We know that Jim meant so much to so many people, and his absence will be deeply felt. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

We hope that the outpouring of love and support from the community will bring comfort to those who are grieving. Jim touched the lives of so many people, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

A Call for Condolences

We encourage everyone who knew Jim Concannon to share their condolences and memories of him with his family and friends. Your kind words and prayers will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time. Please take a moment to reach out to those who are grieving and let them know that they are not alone.

We would like to express our gratitude to Jim for the many ways in which he enriched our lives. We will always remember him as a kind, compassionate, and generous person who lived his life with integrity and purpose. Rest in peace, Jim, and know that you will be deeply missed.

