Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Joe Keevill: Family Mourns His Passing”

Remembering Joe Keevill: An Obituary

Early Departure, Lasting Impact

Joe Keevill has left us and gone on before. Joe’s passing does not serve to summarise his entire life. He charged headfirst into each challenge with his strongest battle. We will also never forget the ease with which Joe handled the matters that were of the utmost significance: the way in which he made each person feel like they were the only ones in the room, and the way in which his smile, his kindness, his generosity, and his love filled up every space.

A Heavy Heart

The devastating news of Joe Keevill’s unexpected death is something that his family must break the news of with heavy hearts. He had reached the age of 26. He displayed bravery throughout his life, but for reasons that are entirely his own and that we are unable to fully comprehend, he took his own life early on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023.

Survived by Family and Friends

Joe is survived by his biological father, Chris, and his stepmother, Leslie; his sisters, Emma and Meg, who were his great protectors, along with brothers-in-law Neil and Mike; his new nephew, Felix; cousins Robert, Shaun, Liam and Laura. Jennifer and Michelle, Luc and Tessa, Greg and Joss, Alec and Zac; uncles Brian, Rob, Rick, Andrew, and Craig; aunts Brenda, Sylvia, Jan, Magalie. When Joe formed friends, they remained constant throughout his life. In this respect, he was quite similar to his mother. And now that Joe and Deborah Leigh are together, we are provided with the comfort that this brings.

Celebrating Joe’s Life

On Friday, June 23, we would love for you to come and celebrate Joe with our family.

