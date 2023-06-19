Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering John Davis – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Davis Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of John Davis

According to an online obituary on Sunday, June 18, 2023, John Davis has passed away unexpectedly. However, cause of death was not disclosed.

A Brave Battle Against Cancer

We are heartbroken to announce that John Davis passed away this morning. For many years, John fought a long and brave battle against cancer – proving over and over again to be one of the toughest people we’ve ever met.

John led Whit Davis Lumber Company to where it is now by being a man of integrity, among so many other traits that made him such a great person and well-respected leader. Even in his final days, John spoke of God’s blessings and knew of his ultimate home. How fitting that he was able to meet our Father on Father’s Day.

A Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather

John was married to the love of his life, Sue, for over 58 years. The two of them made quite the team and were blessed with three children: Stacey, Dan, and Paul. Oh how he loved his wife and kids, but those grandkids and great-grandkids were something extra special. His entire face would light up anytime he talked about them.

An Irreplaceable Loss

While we’re rejoicing that his body is healed, his presence will be missed everyday. We ask that you please keep Mrs. Sue, along with the rest of the Davis family, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

Condolences and Prayers

Feel free to drop condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

