Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Jose Palacios: Death and Prayers”

Remembering Jose Manuel “Mico” Palacios

On May 19, 2023, Jose Manuel “Mico” Palacios passed away peacefully in his home in Idaho Falls. He was 33 years old and surrounded by his loved ones.

The Funeral Services

The funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Roberts, Idaho. The address is 659 N. 2872 E. The services will begin at 11:00 am.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening at 6:00 pm at the Wood Funeral Home in Idaho Falls. The address is 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The visitation will end at 8:00 pm and the funeral home will close.

Market Lake Cemetery

The burial will take place at Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts, Idaho. The cemetery is located in the same town where the funeral services will be held.

Final Thoughts

We pray that God will grant you the serenity you need during this difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jose Manuel “Mico” Palacios.

