Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Junior Trimble: Funeral Visitation and Death Announcement”

Junior Trimble Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Junior Trimble, a resident of Graysville, Tennessee, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of forty-eight. Better known by his pseudonym, “Junior,” he was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Life of Service

Junior was a hardworking and dedicated individual who spent many years in service to others. He was known to have worked at the Golden Coral location in Chattanooga, where he was a valued member of the establishment’s staff.

A Family Grieving

Junior was preceded in death by both of his parents, Jerry Trimble Sr. and Tracy Bankston, as well as his wife. He is survived by his mother, Atticia Alley Sunderland, his sister, Janice Trimble, his stepfather, James Sunderland, and his half-brothers, Jeffrey Sunderland and Austin Bates.

A Private Memorial

Memorial services for Junior will be held privately among his family members. We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

A Final Prayer

May God grant peace to Junior’s soul and comfort to those who mourn his passing. His life was a gift to all who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Junior Trimble Obituary, Death And Funeral Visitation – obituary archive/