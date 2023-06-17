Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Kerry Woo: Nashville TN’s Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerry Woo Obituary, Death Cause

On June 11, 2023, Mr. Kerry H. Woo, who resided in Nashville and was 69 years old, passed away. Kerry cherished his hometown of Nashville and actively recognized, contributed to, and participated in the city’s multifaceted growth and singular allure. He had a zest for life and enjoyed interacting with new people. But above all else, he cherished the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Family Information

Both of his parents—his father, Mr. Wei Hong Woo, and his mother, Hee Choy Woo—preceded him in death. Rebecca Woo, his loving wife of 44 years, is the only person he leaves behind. It was Hee Choy Woo, his mother. He is survived by Rebecca Woo, his dedicated wife of 44 years; his loving children, Gary Woo and Megan Woo English; his daughter-in-law Nora Woo; and his son-in-law Sam English. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Nora Woo and son-in-law Sam English. In addition, he is survived by his four grandsons, as well as his sisters Emily Chin, Lily Woo, and Sally Woo Huggins, as well as his brothers Jerry Woo, Terry Woo, and Harry Woo, as well as his numerous nieces and nephews. He was one of six siblings.

Funeral Information

His remains are currently interred in Harpeth Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is located at 9090 Highway 100 in Nashville, Tennessee 37221. On Saturday, June 24, 2023, the family will hold a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and a memorial ceremony will begin at 2:00 pm.

