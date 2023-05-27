Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Kevin Metzler: Online Memorial Tips

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kevin Metzler: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy

Early Life and Professional Career

On May 22, 2023, Kevin J. Metzler passed away at the age of 57 due to an illness. He was born on July 12, 1965, to Jim and Linda (Bullion) Metzler and grew up to be a diligent worker. For most of his professional life, he dedicated himself to his job at Algoma Hardwoods.

A Sports Lover and Fun-Loving Person

Kevin had a great love for sports and spent a lot of his free time watching and playing them. He had a special interest in softball and enjoyed participating in different leagues and tournaments with his friends. He also loved spending time with his cherished cat Venus and telling jokes to anyone who would listen. He was also fond of spending time with his pals over the campfire.

Family and Volunteer Work

Kevin found joy in spending time with his grandkids and officiating youth baseball and softball games. He was a volunteer in these activities and gave his time generously. His loved ones and friends will mourn his passing deeply.

He is survived by his son Brett (Meghan) Metzler, Green Bay; grandkids Maxwell and Stella Metzler; mother Linda Meltzer (special friend Tom Knaus), De Pere; sister Kim (Mike) Server De Pere; brother Jamie Metzler, Green Bay. In addition, he is survived by his niece Crystal, who is married to Tom Tyler, and his niece Shannon, who is married to Doug Drewiske, as well as his nephew Kamran, who is married to Delaney Metzler. Kevin’s mother Rita Metzler, his father Jim Metzler, and both sets of grandparents, Mable and Edward Metzler and Rita and Lawrence Van Straten, all passed away before him.

Celebrating Kevin’s Life

On June 10, 2023, a gathering for family and friends will take place at the Kinnard Funeral Home – Casco gathering hall. The hall is located behind the funeral home on the north side of the parking lot, at 107 Wiesner Ave, Casco, Wisconsin 54205. In keeping with Kevin’s spirit, food and drinks will be available throughout the meeting. At 6:30 in the evening, there will be a time set aside for the sharing of tales and recollections.

Honoring Kevin’s Memory

In lieu of floral displays of sympathy, Kevin’s friends and family have created a memorial in his honor to provide financial assistance. This is a testament to the impact he had on the lives of those around him and a fitting tribute to his memory.

In Conclusion

Kevin Metzler was a man who lived life to the fullest and brought joy to those around him. He was a dedicated worker, a lover of sports, and a fun-loving person. He touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Kevin.

