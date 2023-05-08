Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Kristine Violante – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kristine Violante: A Life Cut Short

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kristine Violante on February 5, 2023, in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend, and pet owner. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this difficult time.

A Life Remembered

Kristine was a kind and compassionate soul who loved animals, music, and spending time with her friends and family. She had a special bond with her pets Shea, Jaxon, and Opie, who brought her endless joy and comfort. She was also an avid music lover and enjoyed attending concerts and festivals with her friends.

Kristine’s family meant the world to her, and she cherished the time she spent with them. She was particularly close to her mother Connie, grandmother Rose, and aunts Marie and Marilyn. Her cousins Billy, Brian, Melissa, and Lia were also a big part of her life, and she loved spending time with them whenever she could.

Kristine will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her infectious smile, warm personality, and kind heart will be remembered forever.

Celebrating Kristine’s Life

Visitation will be held on February 8th, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and February 9th, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at [insert location]. A funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 10:00 to 10:45 (197 Kingsland Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071). Kristine will be laid to rest in a committal service at the Holy Cross Chapel on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 11:15 AM to 11:45 AM (340 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031), followed by an entombment at the same location at 11:45 AM.

Supporting Kristine’s Legacy

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to SOBAS (Supporters of Bloomfield Animal Shelter) at 61 Bukowski Place, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Kristine had a deep love and respect for animals, and supporting SOBAS is a meaningful way to honor her memory.

A Final Farewell

We will miss Kristine dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that she touched the lives of so many people and left a lasting impact on the world. Rest in peace, Kristine.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In Loving Memory of Kristine Violante – TOP INFO GUIDE/