Larry Biren Obituary: Remembering a Great Director and Mentor

The Cinnaminson Middle School and High School Drama Departments are mourning the loss of their beloved director, Mr. Larry Biren. Mr. Biren passed away on May 15, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against Parkinson’s disease. He served as a director of musical performances in the middle school and high school from 1999-2019, touching the lives of countless students and community members.

A Life of Inspiration and Growth

During his tenure at Cinnaminson High School, Mr. Biren inspired and stimulated the growth of abilities in a large number of students. He created performances that were thought-provoking and pertinent to the audience, encouraging the development of talents in many kids. He had accomplished a lot in his long and brave life, leaving a lasting legacy in the hearts of those he touched.

A Family Man and Friend

Mr. Biren is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lisa, his three daughters, Rachael, Michael, and Sarah, as well as his son-in-law Kyle and his three grandchildren, Chase, Sydney, and Finn. He will be sorely missed not just by his family but also by his coworkers and a large number of acquaintances.

Continuing Mr. Biren’s Legacy

Mr. Biren’s legacy will live on through the students he inspired, the performances he directed, and the memories he created. His three “EFF’n” standards, which he held close to his heart, should be remembered and adhered to in any and all works that are published after this one. These standards include:

Effort: Put in your best effort in everything you do.

Fulfillment: Achieve fulfillment in your work and in your life.

Fun: Enjoy yourself and have fun in everything you do.

Mr. Biren’s passing is a great loss to the Cinnaminson community and beyond. His impact on his students and friends will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire and motivate others to strive for excellence in their lives and careers.

