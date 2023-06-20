Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Lashay Young: Details of Passing in Searcy, AR”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lashay Young Obituary, Death Cause

The life of Lashay Young has been taken. A message that was posted on social media read, “I don’t know what to say right now, LaShay Young. Another person was taken from us much too soon by the world. I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance approximately five years ago, exactly around this time of year. We first crossed paths at the Edge Ministries location in Searcy. My trips there were always among of my favorites.

A Tragic Loss

She was quite important to the church there in that role. Nobody will ever be able to match her grin and the way she carries herself in general. It is not equitable. You will be sorely missed by many people. My thoughts and prayers are with you and all of your loved ones during this difficult time. This afternoon I found out that LaShay had been the victim of a terrible car accident and had passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with LaShay’s family, her friends, the church, and everyone else who had the honor of knowing her.

The Alleged Cause of Death

Before the killing, Levy allegedly informed someone that Young-Beard was going to give him her tax check in order to liberate a 24-year-old man who was being kept and beaten for days inside a home on the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue. This person told police that Levy made this statement before the shooting. Levy was initially accused with kidnapping and beating the 24-year-old male. The victim told police that he had been held captive at the home on South Courtland Avenue for 11 days, where he had been beaten and burned with hot water. Levy was initially charged with kidnapping and beating the victim.

A Community Mourns

The death of Lashay Young is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many. Her bright smile and kind spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The community is coming together to mourn her loss and support her family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this devastating loss.

Remembering Lashay Young

Lashay Young was a beloved member of her community and her church. She was known for her infectious smile and her kind heart. She touched the lives of many people and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate her life and the impact she had on those around her. Rest in peace, Lashay Young.

Lashay Young Searcy Arkansas Obituary Death Archive

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Lashay Young Obituary Searcy Arkansas, Learn More About Lashay Young’s Death – obituary archive/