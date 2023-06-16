Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Lauren Garris: Family Grieves Loss in Spring, TX

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lauren Garris: A Life Taken Too Soon

The news of Lauren Garris’ passing has left her family and friends in shock and grief. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the beautiful life she lived in her short 13 years on this earth.

A Family Devoted to Service

Lauren’s father, James, dedicated 25 years of his life to law enforcement after serving in the United States Army. He recently retired from his position as a police officer. Her mother, Lin, has devoted her life to raising their five children. Despite never working outside the home, she has tirelessly cared for her family.

A Beloved Young Woman

Lauren was known for her kind heart and thoughtfulness towards others. She had a passion for gymnastics and was thrilled to be chosen for the varsity cheer squad in eighth grade. Her siblings, three brothers and a sister, were her closest friends. She loved her family deeply.

A Community Comes Together

In honor of Lauren, a campaign has been organized to help cover the costs of her funeral. While nothing can ease the pain of losing a loved one, the support of the community can bring some comfort to her family during this difficult time.

Lauren’s death is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to hold them close. Rest in peace, Lauren, and know that you are loved and missed by so many.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Lauren Garris Obituary Spring TX, Family Mourns Lauren Garris Death – obituary archive/