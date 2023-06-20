Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Lawrence St. Clair: Learn More About His Passing”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lawrence St. Clair

Obituary and Death Cause

Lawrence W. “Ollie” St. Clair passed away on June 19 and 23, 2006. He was surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Janet, and his children Cathy and Larry, as well as Larry’s wife, Shaun, who cared for him at home. He had family members come by and share stories about how he impacted their lives before he passed.

Family and Legacy

Ollie married Janet M. (Adkins) on November 25, 1961. They had two children, Catherine M. Jensen and Larry (Shaun) St.Clair. They also had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will fondly remember him. Ollie belonged to the third generation of St. Clairs and dedicated his life to administering The Toussaint Shooting Club marsh. Under his care, the streams and marshes in the area flourished for years.

Memories and Honors

Ollie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping throughout his life. He always looked forward to spending time with his family, and his three favorite canine friends, Gull, Rush, and Dozer. He battled Parkinson’s disease for his last ten years, but with the support of his family, he continued to visit his favorite places and people. In his honor, the family asks that you enjoy a peanut butter milkshake while taking in the scenery along Lake Shore Drive or the Toussaint River.

Appreciation and Remembrance

The family expresses their gratitude to Promedica Hospice for their excellent care and compassion, and they invite you to share your most treasured memory of Ollie on a card or bring it to His Remembrance Day, which will take place before DUCK Season. Let us honor Lawrence St. Clair by cherishing our memories with him.

Lawrence St. Clair Funeral Lawrence St. Clair Life and Legacy Lawrence St. Clair Cause of Death Lawrence St. Clair Family and Friends Lawrence St. Clair Memorial Service

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Lawrence St. Clair Obituary, Learn More About Lawrence St. Clair Death – obituary archive/