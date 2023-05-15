Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Lisa Karen Foley

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 15, 2023, Lisa Karen Foley has passed away unexpectedly. However, cause of death was not disclosed.

Lisa Karen Foley, age 60, of Eubank, KY, passed away on May 14, 2023 at UK Medical Center.

Life and Legacy

Lisa was born on April 15, 1963 to the late Vincent Colyer and Thelma Sutton Colyer in Melbourne, FL. She married Dwight Foley on September 21, 1991 in Casey County, KY. Lisa was a member at Hazeldale Church of Christ. She worked as a salesperson at Wal-Mart for over 30 years…. she loved her flowers, scrapbooking, spending time with her family, and her dog “Lacey.

Survivors include her husband, Dwight Foley of Eubank; one son, Travis Foley (Tiana Hardwick) of Eubank; one daughter, Natasha Foley of Science Hill; three grandchildren, Leslie Cromer, James Girdler and Kelsey Girdler; one sister, Sandra (Steve) McWilliams of Eubank; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family members and others who will miss her presence.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Charlie Cromer.

Visitation and Funeral Service

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.

Lisa’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Ferlin Price and Bro. Greg Powell officiating. Burial will be at Salyers Cemetery in Casey County

