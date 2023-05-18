Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lou Rawls Obituary, Death

The news of Lou Rawls, Jr.’s untimely passing has left me in a state of denial and tremendous loss. It came much too soon, and I am still processing the implications of what I’ve learned.

A Good Friend

Lou Rawls, Jr. was not just a colleague or acquaintance; he was a good friend. I am inconsolable over his passing.

A Shocking Realization

The information that was shared about his passing was shocking, and I have been in a state of shock over the past few days.

An Old Image

In this picture, Lou Rawls, Jr. is shown with Geoff Old, a well-known figure in the history of rugby in New Zealand. The image was captured in the early 1970s, and in the background, the island nation of New Zealand can be seen. Everyone in the picture is laughing and smiling, evidence that they were having a good time.

A Prayer for Peace

As I write this, I am fervently praying that God will give Lou Rawls, Jr. the peace that his heart so desperately needs. I am also praying that God will supply him with the serenity that he needs.

A Final Message

Rest well, my friend. Your passing has left a hole in my heart that cannot be filled. I will always cherish the memories that we shared together.

