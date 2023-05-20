Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Luke Kropf

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Luke Kropf Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Luke Kropf

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 20, 2023, Mary Connor Adcock has passed away unexpectedly. However, cause of death was not disclosed.

Jeff Industries is saddened to inform you that Luke Kropf passed away on May 13, 2023. Luke was a Peer Specialist at the A.M.I.G.O.S. Drop-in Center. He spent his time helping and impacting the lives of others with mental illness. Many people have reached out letting us know how his sweet soul and meaningful words touched them. He is fondly missed by all of us.

Our Thoughts and Prayers

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

1. Luke Kropf

2. Memorial tribute

3. Remembrance

4. Funeral service

5. Grief support

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In Loving Memory of Luke Kropf – TOP INFO GUIDE/