Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Michael Gaeta: A Life Well-Lived”

Michael Gaeta Obituary, Death – Hoffman Estates Mourns Longtime Trustee Michael Gaeta

The demise of Michael Gaeta, who had served as a Trustee for the Village of Hoffman Estates for a very long time, has brought a great lot of sadness to the residents of that community, who learnt of his passing after it occurred. Michael Gaeta had served in that capacity for a very long period. He was 86.

Experienced Pilot and United States Army Veteran

Trustee Gaeta is an experienced pilot who also served for some time in the United States Army. He has a wealth of knowledge in both of these fields.

Years of Service as Trustee

First elected to the Hoffman Estates Village Board in 2013, he went on to win two more elections in 2017 and 2021. He didn’t win his first election until 2013. Gaeta served as the Chairman of the Village’s Public Health and Safety Committee, as well as the Co-chair of the Village Green Ad-Hoc Committee, as the representative of the Village on the O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission, and as a member of the Village’s Commission for Senior Citizens while she was a Trustee for the Village.

Volunteer Work and Previous Positions

Additionally, Gaeta served on the O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission as a member of the commission. In addition to that, Gaeta spent a considerable amount of time volunteering on the Commission for the Senior Citizens of the Village. Trustee Gaeta served for a combined total of 10 years on the Village’s Planning and Zoning Commission (for three years) and Zoning Board of Appeals (for five years) before she was elected to her current position on the Village Board. Both of these positions came before she was elected to her current post on the Village Board. Trustee Gaeta was elected to her current post on the Village Board.

Final Words

The passing of Michael Gaeta has left a profound impact on the community of Hoffman Estates. His years of service as a Trustee, his dedication to volunteer work, and his expertise in various fields will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire community during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

