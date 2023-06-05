Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Michael Wingrove: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Lives of Waldo Lee Stinar and Anna Mae Tyler Toumazos

On Monday, June 5, 2023, two individuals passed away, leaving behind loved ones who are grieving their sudden loss. Waldo Lee Stinar’s online obituary did not disclose the cause of his unexpected passing. Meanwhile, Anna Mae Tyler Toumazos, 81, passed away at her home in Cowen, WV, surrounded by family.

Waldo Lee Stinar

Although not much is known about Waldo Lee Stinar, his passing has undoubtedly left an impact on those who knew him. As we mourn with his family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences and prayers for comfort during this difficult time.

Anna Mae Tyler Toumazos

Anna Mae Tyler Toumazos was born on October 11, 1941, in Cowen, WV, to Charles Clifford and Elsa Arzula Carpenter Tyler. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Toumazos, sons Albert and Charlie Toumazos, and a brother, Charles Tyler.

Anna was a homemaker who took pride in caring for her family and home. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and baking, with her cookies being a particular favorite among those who knew her. She was also a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. But most of all, Anna had a special bond with her siblings, and her passing will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

Anna is survived by her son, Roger Toumazos, and his wife Maribeth; siblings Geneva, Clarice, Charlotte, Debbie, and Tiny; grandchildren Lauren Hermiller and her husband Alex and Nathan Toumazos and his wife Kim; two great-grandchildren, Grady and Athen, and many extended family members and friends.

As we offer our condolences to Anna Mae Tyler Toumazos’s loved ones, we pray that they find comfort in the memories they have of her and the knowledge that she is now at peace.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Waldo Lee Stinar and Anna Mae Tyler Toumazos is a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish the time we have with our loved ones. As we mourn their passing, let us remember the impact they had on those around them and keep their memories alive in our hearts.

To the families and friends of Waldo Lee Stinar and Anna Mae Tyler Toumazos, we offer our deepest sympathies and prayers for comfort during this difficult time. May they find solace in the love and support of those around them.

