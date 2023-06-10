Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Michael Wingrove

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Steve Kent: A Life Well-Lived

On June 7, 2023, the world lost a kind and courageous soul in Stephen Lavelle Kent. After battling cancer with all his might, Steve passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith, and perseverance. Born to Leo and Doris Kent of Bloomington, Indiana, Steve grew up with a passion for Indiana University athletics, which stayed with him throughout his life.

A Life Full of Achievements

Steve was not just a sports enthusiast, but also a gifted athlete himself. He was a scholarship basketball player at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where he graduated in 1976. Later, he pursued his master’s degree from Indiana University. Steve was a lifelong learner, and his love for knowledge was evident in his career as an educator.

Steve was a proud member of the WCHS Faculty 69 in Indianapolis, where he inspired countless young minds over the years. His dedication to his students and his profession was unwavering, and he was deeply respected by his colleagues and pupils alike. Steve’s impact on the community and the lives he touched will be remembered for years to come.

A Loving Family Man

Steve was also a devoted husband to his wife of 47 years, Donna Bates Kent. Their love story is one for the ages, and Steve cherished his family above all else. He was a proud father to three sons, David Charles, Adam, and Aaron, and a doting grandfather to seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings David Leo Kent, Twyla Lamb, Joy Lucas, and Charles Kent, along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life

Steve’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. A celebration of his life will be held on July 1, 2023, at Southeastern Church of Christ in Indianapolis. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service at 2:00 pm. The event will be an opportunity to honor Steve’s memory and share stories of his life.

Offering Condolences

The loss of Steve Kent is felt by many, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that our prayers and thoughts bring comfort to those who mourn his passing. Steve’s legacy of love, faith, and perseverance will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

If you would like to offer your condolences or share memories of Steve, please leave a message for his family and friends. Your support and kind words will be deeply appreciated.

