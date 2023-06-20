Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Mickey McKeever: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mickey McKeever Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Mickey McKeever

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Hall of Fame recipient and friend, Mickey McKeever. According to an online obituary on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Mickey McKeever has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

A True Legend of Our Club

Mickey McKeever was a true legend of our club. He captained Grange Senior Men to an historic first Championship win in 1972, going on to do the League and Championship double that year. Mickey again was at the forefront of the 1979 League & Championship double in the Number 3 jersey which he made his own for over a decade. He was also an integral member of the 1980 Club Committee which oversaw the opening of the present day facilities.

Along with Noel Mallon, Mickey managed the Grange Seniors to a first-ever appearance in an Intermediate Final in the Centenary year of the GAA in 1984, and he also managed numerous underage teams over the years. In 1997, Mickey was inducted into the Club Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as a true icon of our club.

A Heartfelt Condolence

The news of Mickey McKeever’s passing has left us all in shock. Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you.

At times like this, it is important for us to come together as a community and show our support for those who are grieving. We encourage everyone to drop their condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

A Fond Farewell

Mickey McKeever will always hold a special place in the hearts of our club members. He was a true inspiration to all of us, and his legacy will continue to live on through the generations to come.

As we bid our final farewell to Mickey, we take comfort in the fact that he lived a life full of passion, dedication, and selflessness. He will always be remembered as a true legend of our club, and a beloved friend to us all.

Rest in peace, Mickey McKeever. You will be deeply missed.

Mickey McKeever tribute Remembering Mickey McKeever Mickey McKeever obituary Mickey McKeever legacy Mickey McKeever memorial

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In Loving Memory of Mickey McKeever – TOP INFO GUIDE/