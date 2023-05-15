Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Micky Geller

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Micky Geller Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Micky Geller

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 15, 2023, Micky Geller has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Micky was a valued member of both The Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team and Water Ski Canada. His love for water skiing was evident in everything he did, from his training and competitions to his interactions with his teammates and coaches. Micky was ranked 6th in the world as a junior water skier in U21 jump and was attending UL Lafayette on a full scholarship.

Micky will always be remembered for his amazing work ethic, unending passion, humor, athleticism, and charisma. He loved nothing more than hitting the ramp and flying far but also enjoyed rock climbing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, engaging in deep conversation and debates about current events, and music.

The Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team is working alongside Water Ski and Wakeboard Canada to gather photos, videos, and memories that will be shared with the family.

The University will fly flags at half-mast on Thursday, May 18th, in memory of Micky.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

Micky Geller tribute Micky Geller memorial Micky Geller legacy Remembering Micky Geller Micky Geller obituary

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In Loving Memory of Micky Geller – TOP INFO GUIDE/