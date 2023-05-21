Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering NFL’s Jim Brown: Social Activist & Legend (60 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The NFL world is mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Jim Brown, who passed away at the age of 87 in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night. While the exact cause of his death is still unknown, his wife Monique Brown shared the tragic news on Instagram, stating that he was a famous football player, actor, and campaigner to the world. Brown was regarded as one of the earliest football superstars when the sport became famous on television.

Born on February 17, 1937, in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Brown was named James Nathaniel Brown. His father, Swinton Brown, was a professional boxer, and his mother, Theresa, was a stay-at-home mom. Brown attended Manhasset Secondary School in Manhasset, New York, where he participated in various sports, including football, lacrosse, baseball, basketball, and track. In 1954, he enrolled at Syracuse University, where he was the second-leading rusher as a sophomore. He received all-American recognition in football and lacrosse at Syracuse University.

In 1957, Brown was chosen by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the NFL draft. He spent nine seasons with the team, helping them win the 1964 NFL championship. He set a record with 104 yards per game, or 5.2 yards per carry. Brown retired from the NFL in 1966, having the most rushing yards and touchdowns in NFL history. He was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, followed by the College Football Hall of Fame and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984 and 1995, respectively.

Apart from his successful NFL career, Brown was a civil rights activist who organized the renowned “Ali Summit” in 1967. He also created the Black Economic Union in the 1960s to support companies run by African Americans. In the 1980s, he established another nonprofit called the Amer-I-Can nonprofit to reduce gang violence in Southern California. Brown had nuanced political beliefs, with a strain of conservatism in his politics that focused on earning as much money as possible to build economic self-sufficiency for Black people.

In addition to his NFL career and activism, Brown also had a successful acting career. He retired from football in 1966 to pursue a career in acting, appearing in nearly 55 films and numerous TV episodes throughout his career.

The NFL released a statement mourning the loss of the renowned Jim Brown, stating that he was among the all-time best NFL players and a real trailblazer and activist. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extended condolences to Monique and their family on behalf of the entire NFL family. Brown’s legacy will live on forever, not only as a talented athlete but also as a cultural icon who worked to advance change and motivate other athletes to improve the world.

