Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Poker Legend Mickey Wernick (78)

Remembering Mickey Wernick: The Legend of Poker

Mickey Wernick, also known as the “Grandfather of Poker,” was a professional poker player from Wolverhampton, UK. He was born to a Jewish family in Warsaw, Poland, on July 2, 1944, but moved to Wolverhampton shortly before the Second World War. Mickey was a man of many talents, having been crowned the Midlands Lightweight Amateur Champion at the tender age of 16. Boxing was not his only passion, as he was an avid gambler and had a keen interest in poker. Mickey passed away on April 18, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 78.

Mickey’s Early Life

Mickey grew up in Wolverhampton, where he attended Whitmore Secondary Modern School. After leaving school, he worked at the family business, S. Wernick & Sons, with his father, Solly Wernick. His family owned several gambling establishments in Wolverhampton, including The Oasis Club, Wolverhampton’s first casino, which opened in 1967. Mickey was in his father’s corner when he stepped down as chairman of the family business to start The Oasis Club. The family also owned the Polynesian Casino on Darlington Street and a betting office on Worcester Street.

Mickey’s Love for Poker

Mickey was a familiar face at Monmore Green and Cradley Heath Greyhound Stadiums in the 1980s, where he regularly placed bets. However, it was later in life when the second stage of his poker career began. He frequented Las Vegas on a regular basis to compete against players from across the globe. Nicknamed the “Grandfather” of poker due to his many years of experience, Mickey’s skill led him to take home $100,000 after competing in The Grand Prix of Poker, which was introduced by The Golden Nugget Hotel in the 1980s. He also reached the quarter-finals in the 2003 World Heads Up Poker Championship, where he lost to the eventual winner, John Cernuto.

Mickey’s Personal Life

Mickey was not only a legend on the poker scene but also a caring and loving father. His daughter, Vicki, described him as a warm and family-oriented person. Mickey was married to Helga Maria Coleman in 1967, and they had two children together, Vicki and David. They eventually divorced, and Mickey moved to Sutton Coldfield in the 1990s, where he met his partner, Dawn Grosevner. They had three children together, Nicky, Jack, Joel, and Tyler. Mickey is also survived by his two sisters, Lesley and Janet, and his five grandchildren.

Mickey’s Legacy

Mickey’s passing has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends. He was a generous and kind person who believed in people and helped them, even if he was not doing well himself. Mickey taught his children and grandchildren to always look on the bright side of everything and believe in themselves and others. He will be remembered as a legend of poker and a great human being.

A funeral service will be held to honour his life at the Sutton Coldfield Crematorium on May 22 at 3.15 pm. Mickey may no longer be with us, but his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched. Rest in peace, Mickey Wernick, the Legend of Poker.

News Source : expressandstar

Source Link :Tributes to Wolverhampton’s legend of poker Mickey Wernick who passed away aged 78/