Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Rabbi Max Schreier: Former Head of RCA

Remembering Rabbi Max Schreier: An Unsung Hero of Orthodoxy

Almost 70 years ago, Orthodox Jewry was nearly written off as the future was believed to be with Reform and Conservative Judaism. However, it was the unsung heroes of Yiddishkeit who persevered and continued to teach Torah and Judaism that saved the day. These were the orthodox Rabbis who not only served as shul Rabbis but also taught in day schools and Yeshivos. They stood staunch while society around them declined morally and religiously during the hippy sixties. One such hero was Rabbi Max Shreier, who passed away on May 16th at the age of 95.

Rabbi Shreier was born in Stettin, Germany, in 1937. His family fled Naziism and settled in Williamsburg, where Reb Max studied at Yeshiva Torah V’Daas. He later attended Yeshiva University and studied under Rav Yosha Ber Soloveitchik zt”l. He was a member of the YU smicha class of 1951. Rabbi Shreier was the moreh d’asrah of the Avenue N. Jewish Center in Brooklyn for some fifty years. He was a past President of the Rabbinical Council of America, as well as a past President of the Rabbinic Alumni of RIETS. Yeshiva University conferred upon him a Doctor of Divinity Degree for distinguished service to the Yeshiva and to the American Jewish Community.

Rabbi Schreier motivated and inspired so many people, young women, congregants, his Talmidim, and Rabbis as well. He was a brilliant Talmid Chochom, and Torah permeated everything he did. His love for singing davening and zmiros was very much a part of his life. Later in life, even one of his aides would hum along to the tune of Adon Olam – his favorite zemer.

“Rabbi Schreier was my Rabbi growing up. Just as important, he and his entire family were neighbors and friends. There are too many stories to relay here. The Rabbi was not only a spiritual leader but a caring and sweet man,” wrote Reb Buzzy Rosenthal. Dr. Dovid Krinsky commented, “I cannot forget, I will not forget, the caring patience that he showed to me over quite a period of time, When I needed somebody. Nor, that he taught this remarkable מדה to our beloved Zev.”

Dr. Aaron Greenberg remarked, “I had the pleasure of growing up in Rabbi Schreier’s shul. I was bar mitzvahed there. He performed my wife Linda and my wedding ceremony. I went to school with his children. I have wonderful memories of going to the Schreiers house for Shabbos meals as well as having an enjoyable time at their summer bungalow in the Catskills. I will always remember Rabbi Schreier’s wonderful oratory as he always found a way to connect the parsha to current events and helped share with me and inculcate in me an unabashed love and defense of eretz Yisroel.”

Rav Hershel Schechter shlita was one of the maspidim at the levaya in New York. Rabbi Schreier is buried in the Etz HaChaim Cemetery in Eretz Yisroel. Among other things, Rabbi Schreier leaves a legacy of remarkable children and family members throughout Eretz Yisroel and America.

In conclusion, Rabbi Max Schreier was an unsung hero of Orthodoxy who inspired and motivated so many people throughout his life. He was a brilliant Talmid Chochom, and Torah permeated everything he did. His love for singing davening and zmiros was very much a part of his life. He leaves behind a legacy of remarkable children and family members throughout Eretz Yisroel and America. His contributions to the American Jewish community will never be forgotten. May his memory be a blessing.

News Source : VINnews

Source Link :Former Head of RCA Passes Away: Rabbi Max Schreier ob”m – an Appreciation/