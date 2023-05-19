Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Raymond Frank: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Raymond Frank Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Raymond Frank

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 19, 2023, Raymond Frank has passed away unexpectedly. However, cause of death was not disclosed.

Remembering Raymond Frank

Raymond Frank was a loved husband of Dulcie (dec.) and an adored father and father-in-law of Julienne and Mark, John and Trudy. He was also a loved Budda of Jos, Brody, Rachel and Luke, and a loved Great Budda of Arlo, Kora, Hailey and Charlotte.

His passing has left family and friends heartbroken, and words fall short of expressing their grief.

Funeral Service

Family and friends are advised that Ray’s Funeral service will be conducted at the Concordia Lutheran Church, Bookpurnong Terrace, Loxton on Saturday, 27th May 2023 at 11:00 am.

Condolences

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Raymond Frank. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you during this difficult time.

If you wish to express your condolences or share prayers for the family and friends of Raymond Frank, please feel free to do so. Your messages will go a long way in providing comfort and support to those who loved him.

Raymond Frank may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. Home at last.

