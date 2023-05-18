Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Reema Lagoo: Bollywood’s Best ‘Maa’ Movies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Reema Lagoo 6th Death Anniversary: The Remarkable Journey of the Bollywood Actress

Reema Lagoo was one of the prominent actresses in Bollywood in the Nineties and the Aughts. She was best known for portraying the roles of mothers onscreen. She left a void in the Hindi cinema industry after she died due to cancer on May 18, 2017. Thursday marks her 6th death anniversary. She had a remarkable journey, starting with Marathi theatre and establishing herself as a prominent figure in Bollywood.

Reema Lagoo gained immense popularity for her performances in the 90s classic TV sit-coms Shriman Shrimati and Tu Tu Main Main, as well as movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Maine Pyar Kiya, Rangeela, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, to name a few.

On her death anniversary today, let’s take a look at some of the most popular films featuring her as a mother figure:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Directed by Karan Johar, this movie is an all-time favourite of Bollywood fans. Reema Lagoo played Kajol’s mother in the movie and delivered a heartwarming performance. Her character’s understanding and support for her daughter during tough times in the movie made her a favourite among the audience.

Vaastav: The Reality

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vaastav: The Reality is an action-crime movie that featured Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, and Reema Lagoo. In this movie, Reema Lagoo played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother who, in the end, even shoots him dead. Her portrayal of a mother who takes the law into her own hands to save her son was a challenging role that she executed brilliantly.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this romantic drama marked Reema Lagoo’s first notable role in Bollywood. She played the role of Salman Khan’s mother in the movie, which went on to become a blockbuster hit.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

A movie by Sooraj Barjatya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is considered a classic in Bollywood. In this movie, Reema Lagoo played the mother to Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane. Her portrayal of a parent who believes in traditions and family values made her character one of the most memorable ones in the movie.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Directed by Nikhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a heartwarming movie that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Reema Lagoo. In this movie, Reema Lagoo played the role of a supportive mother to SRK who understands her son’s heartbreak and encourages him to move on.

Reema Lagoo will always be remembered for her outstanding performances and contribution to Indian cinema. These are just a few of her best movies that are a must-watch for a movie buff.

1. Reema Lagoo Bollywood movies

2. Remembering Reema Lagoo

3. Tributes to Reema Lagoo

4. Reema Lagoo iconic roles

5. Reema Lagoo legacy in Indian cinema

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Reema Lagoo’s 6th Death Anniversary: Best Movies of Bollywood’s Popular ‘Maa’/