Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Richard Vincent

According to an online obituary on Monday, June 19, 2023, Richard Vincent has passed away unexpectedly. However, cause of death was not disclosed.

With great sadness, Richard Vincent, the landowner and the home of the Smoking Rabbit GP in Bandon lost his life a few weeks back while out doing what he loved, riding his Harley enjoying the evening weather near another property the family has in California.

Those of you that knew Richard knew he was a great man. He too, was an avid racer back in his day. Very humble, honest, hard working and just a very kind man. He talked about the Smoking Rabbit all through the year with me and loved sharing this beautiful property with all of you.

He loved seeing this family oriented event and would spend hours chatting with all the racers & spectators until late into the evening. Out of respect for the family we are going to cancel the Smoking Rabbit for the 2023 season. We do have an alternate venue at a later date that will be announced in a couple days.

