Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Richard Worthington: Taylor Ann Green on Her Late Brother

Taylor Ann Green, star of the reality show ‘Southern Charming’, recently broke her silence on the tragic death of her brother, Richard Worthington. Known to his loved ones as Worth, Worthington passed away on June 8th, 2023, though the cause of his death remains unknown. Green took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of herself, Worth, and their sister, Catie King, captioning the post with a heartfelt message that stated, “Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind.”

In her tribute to her late brother, Green expressed how much she will miss Worth’s goofiness, bear hugs, and infectious laugh. She also acknowledged the steadfast love he had for his family, friends, girlfriend, and Jesus Christ. Green also included the late comedian Groucho Marx’s quote, “Blessed are the cracked, for they are the ones who let light in.”

Worth’s obituary, shared by a funeral home in South Carolina, described him as a person who lived life as fully as possible, with a vibrant, outgoing, and loving personality. He never knew a stranger and recently began a men’s group in his community to reflect on life and challenge each other’s faith in Christ. Worth had also recently begun a relationship with a woman named Caroline, whom he adored and treasured. The obituary mentioned how much joy Caroline brought to his life and how he was beginning to plan a future with her by his side.

In the wake of Worth’s death, Green encouraged anyone wishing to send condolences to donate to Terra Firma, a charity started by Worth and their father. The charity aims to empower individuals and communities to create a sustainable future for themselves.

Green’s fellow ‘Southern Charm’ star and ex-boyfriend, Shep Rose, also paid tribute to Worth in a comment on Green’s post, saying that he could say so much about knowing and loving Worth. He added a quote from novelist Jack Kerouac about people who “burn like fabulous yellow Roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars.”

Worth’s funeral was held on June 17th, and his passing has left a profound impact on those who knew and loved him. His vibrant personality and unwavering dedication to his family and faith will be greatly missed.

In a world where tragedy can strike at any moment, it’s important to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. Worth’s passing serves as a reminder to hold on tight to those we love and to live life to the fullest, just as he did. His impact on the world and the memories he created with those around him will continue to inspire and uplift others, even in his absence.

