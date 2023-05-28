Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Roberta Butler: Online Memorial Tips”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roberta Butler Obituary, Death Cause

In light of the fact that we are compelled to inform everyone of the tragic news that our devoted mother, Roberta Butler, has passed away, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to each and every one of you in this time of sadness. We are very sorry for the loss that you are experiencing.

My sisters and I am pleased that we were given the opportunity to share such a lovely present in the form of her that we were given, and we are overjoyed that such a gift was given to us.

A Legacy of Positivity and Love

Because of this unexpected turn of events, we are overjoyed beyond words. I had the privilege of seeing how she had a positive impact on the lives of a very large number of other people, and the legacy that she has left behind is a source of comfort for each and every one of us. I had the privilege of seeing her have a positive impact on the lives of other people, and I can say without a doubt that she did so.

Prayers for the Family and the Independent Church of God

We ask that you pray not just for our family but also for the family that comprises the Independent Church of God. Thank you in advance for your obedience to our request. We are grateful in advance for your compliance with the request we made. Your adherence to the request that we made is really appreciated, and we thank you in advance. I pray with all my heart that God gives you an unfathomable serenity that overflows all of your requirements and that you are able to fully appreciate it.

Roberta Butler will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. We will forever cherish her memory and the positive impact she had on our lives. Rest in peace, dear mother and friend.

