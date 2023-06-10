Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Roger Squire: Legendary Crossword Solver Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Crossword Setter Rufus Passes Away

The world of crossword puzzles has been left in mourning with the passing of Roger Squires, better known by his pen name Rufus. Rufus was celebrated for his clever, insightful, and often humorous crossword clues that challenged and entertained puzzle enthusiasts for decades.

A Loss for the Crossword Community

The news of Roger Squires’ passing has saddened crossword enthusiasts around the world. His contributions to the crossword world were invaluable, and his puzzles brought joy and intellectual stimulation to countless solvers. Today’s prize crossword in The Guardian, prepared by Paul, pays tribute to Rufus and his remarkable career.

Roger Squires’ Legacy Lives On

While Roger Squires may no longer be with us, his legacy as Rufus will continue to resonate in the crossword community. Solvers will forever appreciate the wit and brilliance he brought to his clues, which made crossword puzzles both challenging and enjoyable. His contribution to the crossword world will be remembered and cherished by puzzle enthusiasts for years to come.

