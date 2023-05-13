Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Roger Tait: Updates on His Passing”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roger Tait Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

The Roos are going to play all of their games over the course of the next two weekends in a row while donning black armbands for each and every one of those contests. In honour of Roger Tait, who passed away the previous weekend, they have decided to carry it out this time in his honour. Roger Tait was a member of the band for a very long time.

A Successful Career in Soccer

When Roger initially moved to Canberra, he already had a prosperous playing career under his belt and was a member of the New Zealand national soccer team. In addition, he was a member of the Australian national soccer team. In addition to that, he was the recipient of additional honours.

A Member of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos

Roger joined the Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the middle of the 1970s, when he was not only playing First Grade but also serving as the Captain-Coach of the reserve grade side. During this time, he was also a member of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos. During the period he spent with the Queanbeyan Kangaroos, he participated in Australian rules football as a member of the squad. In addition to being a wonderful musician, Roger was a man who was held in extremely high esteem by those around him. He was commonly referred to as “Rog.”

A Significant Force in Junior Rugby League Expansion

It is also very important to emphasize the fact that Roger was a significant force behind the expansion and growth of junior rugby league in the area where he lived. There is a need to make mention of this particular point. This is especially important to keep in mind for those younger players who are taking part in the game.

A Moment of Silence

Before today’s game for the First Grade, there will be a moment of silence observed as a token of respect and in memory of Roger. This will take place prior to the start of the game. We would like his family to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time together.

A Life Well-Lived

Roger Tait was a man who lived a life full of accomplishments and achievements. He excelled in soccer and Australian rules football, and he was instrumental in the growth and expansion of junior rugby league in his community. He was a beloved member of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Rog.

Roger Tait funeral Roger Tait legacy Roger Tait cause of death Roger Tait family Roger Tait tribute

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Roger Tait Obituary, Death, Roger Tait has passed away – obituary updates/