Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Rosa Matarrese: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rosa Matarrese Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Rosa Matarrese

On Friday, June 9, 2023, an online obituary announced the unexpected passing of Rosa Matarrese. She was 91 years old and a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 20 years. Rosa was born on February 10, 1932, in Mola di Bari, Italy, to her parents Luigi and Rosa Matarrese. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

A Cherished Aunt and Dear Sister

Rosa Matarrese was a beloved member of her family, cherished aunt to Sam (Chris) DePasquale, Rose (David) Hooper, Louie (Marci) DePasquale, Barbara (Patrick) Travis, Jim (Raecheal and the late Julie) DePasquale, Rose (the late Terry) Boyle, Mary (Tom) Giovanni. She had a special love for her great nieces and nephews, getting down on the floor to play with them on their level. Rosa was the dear sister of the late Maria (James) DePasquale, the late Josephine (Dominic) Dispetto, and Annamaria (Carlo) DiPaola.

A Business Owner

Rosa Matarrese was the owner of Rosa Cleaners in Park Ridge, Illinois, since 1983. She was an entrepreneur who built a business and served her community for many years.

Visitation and Funeral Arrangements

Visitation for Rosa Matarrese will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at G. L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

Condolences and Prayers

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Rosa Matarrese. Words cannot express the grief we feel for your loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you during this difficult time. We invite you to leave messages of condolences and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a long way in supporting them during this difficult time.

Rosa Matarrese tribute Remembering Rosa Matarrese Memorial for Rosa Matarrese Honoring Rosa Matarrese Rosa Matarrese legacy

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In Loving Memory of Rosa Matarrese – TOP INFO GUIDE/