Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Sadie O’Grady: A Tribute

According to an online obituary on Saturday, June 10, 2023, Sadie O’Grady has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Sadie O’Grady, formerly known as Sadie Nolan, was a resident of 22 Burrin St and St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, and formerly Killerig, Carlow. She passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the nurses and staff of The District Hospital, Carlow.

Sadie was a much-loved mother, adored grandmother, and cherished great-grandmother. She was survived by her grandson, great-grandchild, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends, especially her good friends at St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecull. Her death is a great loss to everyone who knew her.

The wake for Sadie O’Grady will be held at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St. on Sunday, June 11th, from 4 pm concluding with prayers at 7 pm. The removal from there will be on Monday at 1.45 pm to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2 pm. Burial will be afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

