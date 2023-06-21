Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Sam Carlton: Details on His Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sam Carlton: A Tribute to a Brilliant Forester

Introduction

Sam Carlton was a brilliant person who left an unmistakable impression on the Lowcountry and its community of landowners. We are profoundly saddened to hear the news of the unexpected departure of Sam Carlton, who was a member of the community. Sam was a respected forester and counselor to many of our easement donors throughout his time on the Board of Trustees for the Lowcountry Land Trust, which he served on from 2011 to 2017.

A Passion for Preservation

The level of passion and unflinching commitment that Sam had to the preservation of the Lowcountry was unmatched. Because of his serene temperament, his vast knowledge, and his innate understanding of the terrain, he was a very useful asset to the area. Sam’s fondness for the great outdoors may be traced back to his childhood, when he spent time on his grandmother’s farm near Sylvania, Georgia, where he first acquired an interest in hunting and fishing.

A Respected Guide

In addition to his duties at the Lowcountry Land Trust, Sam served as an esteemed guide at American Forestry Management, where he is a partner. He was well-known for his generosity and kind spirit, and as a result, he exuded warmth and made everyone around him feel as though they were appreciated. His comments had weight, and his understanding about the land resounded with everyone who had the opportunity of knowing him and hearing him speak.

A Community Mourns

During this trying time, our thoughts and prayers are with Sam’s family. Please accept our condolences. Let us honor Sam Carlton by remembering the significant contributions he made to our mission, his undying passion for the land, and the indelible effect he left on each and every one of us. He will be sorely missed, but his spirit will continue to direct us as we honor the legacy he left behind in the field of conservation. Sam, may you rest in peace.

