Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Sandra Lee Darrall

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 22, 2023, Sandra Lee Darrall has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Life and Legacy of Sandra Lee Darrall

Sandra Lee Darrall peacefully passed away at her home on May 15 at the age of 77. Born on December 15, 1945 in London, UK, she was the oldest of two daughters born to Marguerite Lillian Sanford Darrall and James W. Darrall. She was raised in Springdale and Lower Burrell, PA and had a sense of adventure from an early age. She graduated from Ken High in 1963 and attended University of the District of Columbia, where she received her BA in City and Regional Planning.

Sandy was converted to Judaism and was an active member of the Jewish community in Miami. She spent her career in service to this country as a senior US Customs Inspector and Union Officer until her retirement in 2002.

Following her retirement, she spent her time volunteering at countless organizations, joined book clubs, volunteered at every film festival she could, and worked her recovery faithfully. She recently celebrated 41 years sobriety and lived one day at a time. Sandy loved diversity in cultures, food, music, and entertainment and spent much of her time traveling the globe to experience all this world had to offer.

From the Far East to Europe, from South and Central America to the United Kingdom, she lived her life on adventure. She knew where to find the best cup of coffee in every city, even if it was unadvertised and in a back alley. You were guaranteed fantastic food and amazing sights when you were with her.

Sandy was an avid reader, loved thrift shopping, and was passionate for the rights of women and the LGBTQ community. She marched with Martin Luther King Jr., advocated for all social justice, and championed the causes of all animals wild and domestic.

She is survived by two beautiful granddaughters Patricia Tomlin and Marguerite L. Tomlin (Maggie), of whom she was extremely proud. She is also survived by her sister Joan E. Darrall and family and her beloved cats, Rocky and Luna. Most importantly, Sandy is survived by countless friends who were like family, co-workers, colleagues, and acquaintances who will all miss her eclectic style, her amazing hospitality, and her powerful presence in their lives.

