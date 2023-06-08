Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Shirley Schmirler, Foundation Member of Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shirley Schmirler Obituary – Death: In Loving Memory of Sandra Schmirler Foundation Member, Shirley Schmirler

According to an online obituary posted on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Sandra Schmirler Foundation Member, Shirley Schmirler has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“It is with great sadness that the Sandra Schmirler Foundation announces the passing of Shirley Schmirler.”

Shirley Schmirler was a member of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, an organization that was established to honor the memory of Sandra Schmirler, a Canadian curler and Olympic gold medalist who passed away in 2000. The foundation was created to raise funds for neonatal care in Canada.

Shirley Schmirler was an integral part of the foundation, and her contributions will never be forgotten. She dedicated her life to helping others, and her work with the foundation was a testament to her selflessness and compassion.

The loss of Shirley Schmirler is felt not only by her family and friends but also by the entire curling community. She was a beloved figure in the sport and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation has set up a memorial fund in Shirley Schmirler’s honor. The fund will continue her legacy of helping others and supporting neonatal care in Canada.

Shirley Schmirler’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with our loved ones. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

As we mourn the loss of Shirley Schmirler, let us also celebrate her life and the impact she had on so many people. Her legacy will live on through the work of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, and her memory will be honored for years to come.

Rest in peace, Shirley Schmirler. You will be deeply missed.

