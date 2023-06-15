Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Stephen E. Smith

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stephen E. Smith Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Stephen E. Smith

According to an online obituary on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Stephen E. Smith has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Stephen E. Smith passed away on June 13, 2023, at a local nursing home. He was born on September 11, 1961, in Atlanta, Texas. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Judy Sartor Pursley and Billy Joe Smith, his brother, Samuel Douglas Pursley, and his son, Micah Howell.

Stephen E. Smith – A Life Well-Lived

Stephen E. Smith lived a life full of love, laughter, and joy. He was a kind and generous person who had a heart for serving others. Stephen was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother who dedicated his life to his family and friends.

Stephen was a hardworking and dedicated employee who worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was a man of integrity who always did the right thing, even when no one was watching. Stephen was a role model to many, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives that he touched.

Stephen was passionate about his hobbies, which included fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed the simple things in life. Stephen was a man who appreciated the beauty of nature and found peace in its tranquility.

Stephen E. Smith will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His infectious smile, warm personality, and kind heart will forever be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

In Loving Memory of Stephen E. Smith

