Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering the Late Wiki: Biography, Age, and Cause of Passing”

Lesiba Marokana, popularly known as Stix, was a renowned music compiler and DJ in South Africa. He made significant contributions to the radio industry, particularly through his work at Metro FM. Marokana was known for his exceptional taste in music and his ability to curate playlists that appealed to a wide range of listeners. He was highly respected and influential in the South African music scene and continues to inspire and influence others in the industry.

Lesiba Marokana passed away on June 1, 2023, at a young age, and the cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family or colleagues. Marokana’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time. While information regarding his net worth and ethnicity is not widely known, it can be presumed that he was of South African descent and a citizen of South Africa.

Marokana’s career spanned several radio stations, including 5FM and Power FM 98.7, where he showcased his impeccable taste in music and his ability to identify and promote rising artists. However, he was primarily associated with Metro FM, one of the popular radio stations in South Africa, where he made a significant impact as a music compiler.

Despite his professional success, Marokana was known for his humility, kindness, and generosity. He was approachable and friendly, making him a beloved figure in the music industry, both among his colleagues and his fans. He was also known for mentoring and guiding aspiring DJs, producers, and musicians in the industry, sharing his expertise and supporting others in their artistic journeys.

Throughout his career, Marokana had a significant impact on the South African music scene. He played a role in promoting emerging artists and genres, contributing to the growth and development of local music. His legacy continues to inspire and influence others in the industry, and he will always be remembered for his exceptional talent and passion for music.

