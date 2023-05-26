Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Thomas Ray O’Nea: Online Memorial Tips”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Thomas Ray O’Nea

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 69, Thomas E. Ray, Sr. passed away in a calm manner. Tom Ray’s parents, John and Emma (Broshious) Ray, welcomed him into the world on June 24, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio.

Life and Career

Tom graduated from Scott High School in 1971 and worked at Daimler Chrysler Jeep until he retired in the year 2002.

Retirement Years

Tom looked forward to spending his retirement years with friends at Barbie’s and spending his summers at Leafy Oaks Campground, where he raised money to provide assistance dogs to people who were in need. He found great joy in using his weekends to raise money by serving Bloody Marys and selling 50/50 raffle tickets.

Community Involvement

In addition to that, he was a member of the VFW and the Eagles. Tom enjoyed nothing more than getting together with his family and friends for a game of cards.

Family and Survivors

Tom is survived by his girlfriend, Kim Leisure; children, Tricia (Jeff) Anderson, Thomas Ray Jr., and Todd (Jodi) Ray; step-daughter, Mary (Aaron) Meade; grandchildren, Taylor, Kara, Jacob, Brianna, and Tommy Ray; great-grandchildren, Audrianne and Addilyn Rank; his siblings, Hank Gorski, Robert (Lesa) Ray, and Timothy (Sue) Ray; his beloved dog, Buttons; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the Freck Funeral Chapel located at 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon. The memorial ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Donations

Donations in his memory may be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 207 Dayton Avenue, Xenia, Ohio 45385; or to 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Avenue, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

Final Thoughts

Thomas Ray O’Nea will be remembered for his kindness, his love for his family and friends, and his dedication to his community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

