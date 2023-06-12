Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Tim Keller: Life, Legacy & Inspirational Quotes”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tim Keller, a prominent Presbyterian pastor and author, passed away on May 18, 2022 at the age of 72. He was the founding pastor of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, which grew into a network of churches across the city. Keller was known for his wit and grace, and his 2008 book, “A Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Skepticism,” was a New York Times bestseller, selling over 3 million copies.

Keller was born on September 23, 1950 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the Lutheran Church before joining the Congregational Evangelical Church. He attended Bucknell University, where he initially lost interest in Christianity, but later rediscovered his faith through studying the Bible with InterVarsity’s student ministry.

Keller and his wife, Kathy, founded the Redeemer Presbyterian Church in 1989, which grew into a multicultural congregation of young professionals, gathering over 5,000 people each week. Keller’s ministry focused on spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ, and he was known for his thoughtful and engaging approach to preaching.

In June 2020, Keller revealed that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had been receiving treatment ever since. On May 18, 2022, his son Michael announced on social media that Keller had been discharged from the hospital and would be entering hospice care.

Following Keller’s passing, Bruce Terrell, a member of the Redemption Leadership Network, wrote in an email announcing Keller’s departure, “We will always appreciate his leadership, generosity, and commitment to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. While we will miss him here, we firmly believe he is celebrating with his Savior in heaven.”

Keller leaves behind his wife, Kathy, and their three children, David, Michael, and Jonathan, as well as a legacy of thoughtful and engaging preaching, and a commitment to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In conclusion, Tim Keller’s passing is a great loss to the Christian community, but his legacy will continue to inspire and impact many generations to come. His thoughtful and engaging approach to preaching and his commitment to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ will continue to be remembered and celebrated by many. We join in mourning his loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

