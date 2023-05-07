Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Vicki Laney: 68 Years of a Life Well-Lived”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vicki Laney Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Mother and Grandmother

The passing of Vicki Marlyne Laney, a resident of Grant, Alabama, on Friday, April 28, 2023, has left a deep void in the hearts of many. Vicki, who was 68 years old at the time of her death, touched the lives of numerous people during her time on earth. She was a trusted confidante to her daughters and a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, who held the most important place in her life.

A Life Well-Lived

Vicki is survived by her daughters Alicia Alexander and Kandi Mason, both of whom are married to their respective partners. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jarett Mason, Lane Mason, and Laney Smith, her life partner Patrick Payne, and his family, her nephews Carl Laney and Jason Ruschmann, and her niece Roxanne Woods. Her father, Carl Laney, and her mother, Jacque King, and her brothers Keith Laney, Stephen Laney, Geoff Laney, and her sisters Karla Gayle and Judith Vines all passed away before her.

Vicki was the only member of her immediate family who had made it this far. Her family members are making arrangements for a private funeral service to honor and celebrate her life.

A Loving Grandmother

Although Vicki was beloved by many, her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She was always there to offer a listening ear, a warm hug, and words of encouragement. Vicki’s grandchildren Jarett, Lane, and Laney were fortunate to have her as their grandmother, and they will cherish the memories they made with her forever.

A Caring and Trusted Confidante

Vicki’s daughters Alicia and Kandi were lucky to have her as their mother. She was always there to offer support, guidance, and wisdom. Vicki was a caring and trusted confidante, and her daughters knew they could count on her no matter what.

A Giving Spirit

Vicki’s passing is a reminder of the importance of giving back. In lieu of sending flowers, her family asks that you consider making a contribution to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation. Vicki’s giving spirit lives on through the many lives she touched, and her family hopes to continue her legacy of kindness and generosity.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Vicki Laney has left a deep void in the hearts of many. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her giving spirit, and her unwavering love for her family. Although she is no longer with us, her memory will live on through those who knew and loved her.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Vicki Laney Obituary, Vicki Laney Passes Away At 68 – obituary note/