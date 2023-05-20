Dead – Death – Obituary News : Remembering Vivian Thomas: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vivian Thomas Death – Obituary: In Loving Memory of Vivian Thomas

According to an online obituary on Monday, May 20, 2023, Vivian Thomas has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

A Life Remembered

Vivian Thomas Rice of Brandon Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her residence in Brandon, MS. She was born on September 25, 1957, in Vicksburg, MS.

A celebration of life and service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave Vicksburg, MS 39180, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Afterwards, there will be a graveside service for immediate family only.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marty Thomas, and her sister, Pam Thomas. She is survived by her husband, Jon David Rice, and her daughter Danette Rice; her brother Ernest Thomas III; her sister, Cindy Thomas; and her nephew, Anthony Thomas.

Vivian earned her MA in Mathematics from LSU and taught at various universities in Louisiana. She was a devoted mother and wife. After raising her daughter, she supported her husband’s business as a bookkeeper. Vivian loved exercising, gardening, and music and was proud of her Lebanese heritage. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Mississippi Baptist Health Foundation.

