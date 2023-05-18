Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Remembering William Feazell: Funeral and Visitation Information”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

William Feazell Obituary, Death Cause

According to the statements made by Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher, the deadly shooting that occurred on Friday in Hallsville was caused by a homeowner who was apparently defending himself from an attempted violent robbery. The incident took place near Hallsville. On Tuesday, the police in Marshall determined that the person who had gone away was William Joseph Feazell Jr., and that he was 39 years old at the time of his passing.

The Incident

“It appears right now (as) it started as an aggravated robbery and they both struggled over the actor’s gun.” “From what we can tell right now, it started out as a violent robbery, and both of them fought over the actor’s gun,” said the police officer. Fletcher asserts that there has not been an arrest made since the evidence leads to the defendant having acted in self-defense, which is the reason why Fletcher believes there has not been an arrest made.

No Arrest Made

Nobody has been able to determine who the owner of the house actually is to their satisfaction. “It appears right now (as) it started as an aggravated robbery and they both struggled over the actor’s gun, and the actor suffered a gunshot wound during the struggle, and he succumbed to his injuries,” Fletcher said. “When the case is ready (to be presented to) the district attorney, the DA will send it to the grand jury, and the grand jury will decide whether or not the case will result in an indictment.”

The Grand Jury

“When (to be presented to) the district attorney the case is ready,” the grand jury will have to determine whether or not the homeowner acted in self-defense and if there was any other cause for the deadly shooting. Until then, the identity of the homeowner remains unknown, and the family and friends of William Joseph Feazell Jr. are left mourning his loss.

In Conclusion

The death of William Joseph Feazell Jr. is a tragic reminder of the violence that can occur in our communities. It is important that we work together to prevent such incidents from happening and to ensure that justice is served for all those affected by these tragedies. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of William Joseph Feazell Jr. during this difficult time.

