Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Artist Parvez Masudi Dies

Parvez Masudi: A Legendary Actor from Kashmir

Parvez Masudi was one of the finest actors that Kashmir has ever produced. He was born in 1942 in Srinagar, Kashmir and started his career in the 1960s. He had a career spanning around five decades and was one of the very few actors who did leading roles in Hindi feature films. Besides, he also acted on stage, television, and radio. In addition to acting, he produced and directed serials and films for Doordarshan as well.

Early Life and Career

Parvez Masudi started his career in 1964 with the Kashmiri film “Yi Aashiqan Yi Shama”. He then acted in the Hindi film “Dard Ka Rishta” in 1969, which was his debut in the Hindi film industry. He later acted in several other Hindi films, such as “Shatranj Ke Mohre” (1974), “Dhuen Ki Lakeer” (1974), “Khoon Ki Pukaar” (1978), and “Ek Hi Bhool” (1981), among others. He was known for his powerful performances and was considered one of the most versatile actors of his time.

Acting on Stage, Television, and Radio

Parvez Masudi was not just a film actor; he also acted on stage, television, and radio. He was associated with the National School of Drama, Delhi, where he worked as a faculty member for several years. He also acted in plays produced by the school and won critical acclaim for his performances. He was a regular actor on Doordarshan, where he acted in several television serials, such as “Phir Wohi Raat” (1980), “Kab Tak Pukaroon” (1985), and “Naya Daur” (1989), among others. He was also a regular voice on All India Radio, where he acted in several radio plays and dramas.

Producing and Directing Serials and Films

Parvez Masudi was not just an actor; he was also a producer and director. He produced and directed several serials and films for Doordarshan. Some of the serials he produced and directed were “Mehrbani” (1981), “Zahar Aur Sazaa” (1982), and “Mere Dost Mere Yaar” (1985), among others. He also directed the film “Kashmir Hamara Hai” (1983), which was based on the Kashmiri struggle for freedom.

Legacy

Parvez Masudi’s contribution to the Indian film industry and the cultural scene of Kashmir is immense. He was a versatile actor who could play a wide range of roles with equal ease. He was a respected faculty member of the National School of Drama, Delhi, and was known for his dedication to the craft of acting. He was also a prolific producer and director who contributed to the growth of Doordarshan in the 1980s. His legacy as an actor and cultural icon of Kashmir will always be remembered.

Conclusion

Parvez Masudi was a legendary actor from Kashmir who had a career spanning around five decades. He was one of the very few actors who did leading roles in Hindi feature films. Besides, he also acted on stage, television, and radio. In addition to acting, he produced and directed serials and films for Doordarshan as well. His contribution to the Indian film industry and the cultural scene of Kashmir is immense, and his legacy as an actor and cultural icon of Kashmir will always be remembered.

