Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Astrologer P Khurana Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Astrologer P Khurana Passes Away

The father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti, P Khurana, passed away yesterday due to a prolonged incurable ailment. He was a well-known astrologer and had a huge following in India.

Early Life and Career

P Khurana was born on 11th September 1949 in Punjab. He was interested in astrology from a very young age and started studying it in depth. He later moved to Delhi and started his career as an astrologer. He gained a huge following due to his accurate predictions and his deep knowledge of the subject.

Achievements and Contributions

P Khurana had a successful career as an astrologer and was known for his accurate predictions. He had a huge following in India and was often consulted by celebrities and politicians. He had written many books on astrology and had also appeared on various TV shows and news channels.

He was a mentor to many aspiring astrologers and had also conducted many workshops and seminars to spread awareness about astrology. He was a firm believer in using astrology as a tool to help people and had always stressed on the importance of using it for the betterment of society.

Personal Life

P Khurana was married to Poonam Khurrana and had two sons, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Both of his sons are successful actors in Bollywood and have made a name for themselves in the industry.

He was a doting father and had always supported his sons in their careers. He was often seen attending their movie screenings and was proud of their achievements. His sons have often credited their success to their father’s guidance and support.

Legacy

P Khurana’s death has left a huge void in the field of astrology. He was a pioneer in the field and had made significant contributions to it. His accurate predictions and his deep knowledge of the subject had earned him a huge following in India.

His legacy will live on through his sons, who have inherited his talent and passion for astrology. They have often spoken about their father’s love for astrology and how he had influenced their lives. They have also expressed their desire to carry forward their father’s legacy and contribute to the field of astrology.

Conclusion

P Khurana was a renowned astrologer and a beloved father. His accurate predictions and his deep knowledge of the subject had earned him a huge following in India. He had made significant contributions to the field of astrology and had influenced many lives through his work.

His sons, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, have inherited his talent and passion for astrology and have expressed their desire to carry forward their father’s legacy. P Khurana’s death has left a huge void in the field of astrology, but his legacy will live on through his sons and their contributions to the field.

1. Astrology

2. P Khurana

3. Obituary

4. Indian astrologer

5. Astrological predictions

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Astrologer P Khurana passes away/