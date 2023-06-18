Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Author and Actress Dies at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Carol Higgins Clark: A Multi-Faceted Career in Writing and Acting

On June 12, 2021, the literary world lost a brilliant author and actress, Carol Higgins Clark, at the age of 66. She was known for her best-selling Regan Reilly series and for her appearances in several television series and made-for-TV movies. Clark was the daughter of the famous author Mary Higgins Clark, who also passed away in 2020. Throughout her career, Carol Higgins Clark collaborated with her mother on four novels, but she also made a name for herself as a talented writer and actress.

Clark’s career began in 1975 when she starred in “Who Killed Amy Lang,” which aired on Good Morning America. She also performed in Wendy Wasserstein’s play “Uncommon Women” and played the lead in the film A Cry In The Night, which was based on a novel by her mother. Clark’s career highlight was an 18-novel series starring Private Investigator Regan Reilly, several of which were made into television movies. She appeared in each one, showcasing her acting skills alongside her writing talents.

Clark’s first novel was published in 1992 when she was 36 years old. For that book, she was nominated for the 1992 Agatha Award and the Anthony Award for “Best First Novel.” She continued to write and publish books, each one showcasing her unique style and voice. Her writing career was not limited to novels; she was also a voice actress and audio book narrator, showcasing her versatility and talent in different mediums.

In 2016, Clark was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, an honor that recognized her contributions to literature and entertainment. Her mother had previously been inducted in 2011, and during the ceremony, Mary Higgins Clark introduced her daughter with pride and admiration. Clark’s legacy continues to inspire and influence aspiring writers and actors, showing that hard work and talent can lead to success in multiple fields.

Clark is survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Warren, and David Clark, as well as her nieces and nephews. Her passing is a loss to the literary world and to those who knew and loved her. A wake was held on Monday, June 21, at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, and a Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, June 22, at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, Queens.

Carol Higgins Clark’s legacy lives on in her writing and acting, inspiring future generations to pursue their passions and talents. Her contributions to literature and entertainment will not be forgotten, and she will be deeply missed by her fans and those who knew her.

