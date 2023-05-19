Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Author Kevin Ireland Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kevin Ireland: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of a Literary Giant

Kevin Ireland, the celebrated poet, novelist and writer, passed away at the age of 89. He was a prolific writer, leaving behind a body of work that included 20 books of poems, six novels, numerous short stories, and two memoirs. Ireland was the recipient of several literary prizes and was awarded the OBE for services to literature. In 2004, he received the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement, which recognized his immense contribution to New Zealand literature.

Ireland was born in Auckland in 1933, where he attended Takapuna Grammar School and Auckland University. He was a student at the university during the 1951 waterfront dispute, and when the students voted in favor of government emergency decrees, he left without a degree. His writing career began in the 1950s when he became a protégé of Frank Sargeson, whose old army hut in the Takapuna backyard housed a number of aspiring writers, including Janet Frame.

In 1959, Ireland left New Zealand, changing his name from Jowsey to Ireland, saying he wanted to be his own creation. He lived in London for 25 years, working as a reader in a printing house. During this time, he produced eight volumes of poetry, always considering himself a New Zealand poet in exile and submitting his works for publication.

Despite living in London for years, Ireland recited New Zealand names to make sure “the flags of my memories never come down.” He eventually returned to New Zealand permanently in 1985 with his second wife, Caroline, to work as associate editor of the Listener magazine. After early retirement at the age of 50, he began a career as a writer.

Ireland’s poetry was characterized by understated and witty style, his determined minimalism, his regular use of imagery and extended metaphors, his carefully crafted forms, and his recurring themes of love. He began publishing prose in 1995 with a collection of short stories, Sleep with Angels, described by the Oxford Companion to New Zealand Literature as fables written by a narrator. The following year he published his first novel, My Top is Blowing, a satirical take on the waterfront in 1951.

Ireland was also an accomplished painter, taking up the art at the age of 70 and successfully exhibiting his works. In 2013, on his 80th birthday, he launched Selected Poems, which amounted to 50 years of his printed work.

Ireland’s literary legacy is immense, and his contribution to New Zealand literature will always be remembered. He inspired generations of writers, and his work will continue to inspire many more in the years to come. As he once said, “You actually have a national literature. It’s what you wear. It is what dresses us, describes us, it is our self-awareness on the page. This is already a tradition, it is no longer exotic. This is the cut of the clothes we wear.”

As we mourn the loss of Kevin Ireland, we celebrate his life and legacy. His work will continue to inspire and delight us for generations to come.

1. Kevin Ireland death

2. Kevin Ireland biography

3. Kevin Ireland literary works

4. Kevin Ireland legacy

5. Kevin Ireland literary career

News Source : Oceania TOPNews.MEDIA

Source Link :Prominent poet and novelist Kevin Ireland has died/