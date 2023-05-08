Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Bengali author Samaresh Majumdar dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sahitya Akademi Award Winning Bengali Writer Samaresh Majumdar

Kolkata, May 8: The literary world lost a legend on Monday as Sahitya Akademi Award winning Bengali writer Samaresh Majumdar passed away in Kolkata at the age of 81. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for some time before he breathed his last at 6.30 p.m.

Majumdar was a prolific writer who had garnered immense popularity for his trilogy of novels – ‘Uttaradhikar’, ‘Kalbela’ and ‘Kalpurush’. The trilogy narrates the story of three generations set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in West Bengal. Majumdar’s writing style was unique, and his ability to create memorable characters was unparalleled. He was especially beloved among younger readers for his creation of the character ‘Arjun’, a young detective.

Some of Majumdar’s other notable works include ‘Dour’, which provided a vivid portrayal of life in Kolkata as seen through the prism of the city’s racecourse. The novel was a critical and commercial success and cemented Majumdar’s position as one of the most important writers of his generation.

Majumdar spent his childhood in the tea gardens of the Dooars region, which is why North Bengal features prominently in many of his novels. He completed his undergraduate studies in Bengali literature from the Scottish Church College in Kolkata before obtaining his Master’s degree from the University of Calcutta. He was associated with a leading publishing house in Kolkata for a long time.

Majumdar’s contribution to Bengali literature has been immense, and his passing is a great loss to the literary world. His writing style was marked by a deep understanding of human nature and a keen observation of the world around him. He was able to capture the essence of Bengali society and culture in his writing, and his works continue to resonate with readers even today.

Majumdar’s legacy will endure, and his works will continue to inspire future generations of writers and readers alike. His passing is a reminder of the importance of preserving and celebrating the rich literary heritage of Bengal, which has given birth to some of the greatest writers of the world.

The literary community in Bengal and across India has been deeply saddened by Majumdar’s passing, and many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the legendary writer. Majumdar’s work will continue to live on, and his contribution to Bengali literature will always be remembered and celebrated.

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :Acclaimed Bengali writer Samaresh Majumdar passes away at 81 |/