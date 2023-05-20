Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned British Author Martin Amis Passes at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

British Novelist Martin Amis Dies at 73

Renowned British novelist Martin Amis has passed away at the age of 73. He brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, making him a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie. His death on Friday at his home in Florida, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday.

A Literary Legacy

Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Among his best-known works were “Money,” a satire about consumerism in London, “The Information” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir, “Experience.” His writing explored the dark soul, including the Holocaust in his novel “Time’s Arrow” and Josef Stalin’s reign in Russia in “House of Meetings.”

A Celebrity in His Own Right

Amis was not only known for his writing but also his celebrity status and personal life, which often made headlines in London tabloids since his 1973 debut, “The Rachel Papers.” His love life, his change of agents, and even his dental work were fodder for stories.

A Towering Legacy

Amis’ publisher, Penguin, tweeted, “We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis. He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously.”

Jonathan Glazer’s adaption of Amis’ 2014 novel “The Zone of Interest” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. The film, about a Nazi commandant who lives next to Auschwitz with his family, drew some of the best reviews of the festival.

A Dazzling Literary Gift

Critic Michiko Kakutani wrote of Amis in The New York Times in 2000 that “he is a writer equipped with a daunting arsenal of literary gifts: a dazzling, chameleonesque command of language, a willingness to tackle large issues and larger social canvases and an unforgiving, heat-seeking eye for the unwholesome ferment of contemporary life.” Michal Shavit, his editor in England, said, “He was the king — a stylist extraordinaire, super cool, a brilliantly witty, erudite and fearless writer and a truly wonderful man.”

A Mysterious Process

“Violence is what I hate most, is what baffles me and disgusts me most,” Amis told The Associated Press in 2012. “Writing comes from silent anxiety, the stuff you don’t know you’re really brooding about and when you start to write you realize you have been brooding about it, but not consciously. It’s terribly mysterious.”

A Devastating Loss

Martin Amis’ passing is a devastating loss to the literary world. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence writers for generations to come.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

Source Link :Critically acclaimed British novelist Martin Amis dies at 73/