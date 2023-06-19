Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies at 53 from Serious Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Telugu Cinema Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away At The Age Of 53

The Telugu film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most talented choreographers, Rakesh Master, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 53. News of his untimely death has left the industry in shock and grief.

Rakesh Master was shooting in Vishakhapatnam a few days ago and had returned to Hyderabad when he fell ill. He was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, but despite the best efforts of the doctors, he could not be saved.

According to his doctors, Rakesh Master had been suffering from several health issues, including diabetes and metabolic acidosis. He had worked on several Telugu films and was known for his exceptional choreography skills.

He began his career as a choreographer in the Telugu reality dance shows Aata and Dhee. He later moved on to choreographing for Telugu films and worked on over 1,500 films in his career.

Rakesh Master was known for his ability to create unique and memorable dance sequences, which left a lasting impression on the audiences. He had the ability to make even the simplest of dance moves look magical and captivating.

The news of Rakesh Master’s death has left the Telugu film industry in shock and grief. Several celebrities and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to the talented choreographer.

His death is a great loss to the industry and to his fans, who will always remember him for his exceptional talent and contribution to the Telugu film industry.

In conclusion, Rakesh Master’s death has left a void in the Telugu film industry that will be hard to fill. He will always be remembered for his exceptional talent and contribution to the industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rakesh Master death Choreographer Rakesh Master passes away Bollywood mourns Rakesh Master’s demise Rakesh Master’s contribution to Indian dance Tributes pour in for Rakesh Master

News Source : Vaishali Patil

Source Link :प्रसिद्ध कोरिओग्राफरचे वयाच्या 53व्या वर्षी गंभीर आजाराने निधन.. Rakesh Master Passes Away/