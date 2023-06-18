Dead – Death – Obituary News : Renowned Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies at 53, Worked with Celebs Like Nagarjuna & Mahesh Babu

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Popular Tollywood Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away at the Age of 53

The Tollywood industry is mourning the loss of renowned choreographer Rakesh Master who passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. The news of his demise has sent shock waves across the industry and has left his fans in disbelief.

The Illness and Hospitalization

Rakesh Master fell ill last week while returning to Hyderabad after attending an outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam. As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where he breathed his last on Sunday evening. According to doctors, he suffered multi-organ failure and was diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis.

Career and Achievements

Rakesh Master began his career with dance reality shows like Aata and Dhee before entering the film industry. He acted as a choreographer for about 1500 movies and delivered several hit songs. Born in Tirupati, his real name was S Rama Rao. He worked under Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad for some time before beginning his career as a dance master.

He worked with many top actors like Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Prabhas. Some of his notable works include choreographing songs in movies like Baahubali, Arjun Reddy, and Geetha Govindam.

Controversies

Rakesh Master had stayed away from the industry for some time and had given controversial interviews on social media, where he had made allegations against some film personalities for damaging his career. However, his contribution to the Tollywood industry cannot be denied, and he will be remembered for his outstanding work as a choreographer.

Final Thoughts

The Tollywood industry has lost a talented artist who had left an indelible mark with his work. Rakesh Master’s contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his fans and well-wishers will always cherish his work. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Team Latestly

Source Link :Rakesh Master Passes Away at 53; Choreographer Had Worked With Top Celebs Like Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu Among Others/